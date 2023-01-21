Latest Posts Popular Posts Hot Posts Trending Posts
Breaking News

Gusau Extends IMC Tenure Till End Of Season

January 21, 2023
2 Views

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has extended the tenure of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) till the end of the 2022/2023 League Season.

The NFF President said he decided to extend the IMC’s tenure in order to allow the team to concentrate fully on the organization and management of the ongoing NPFL season, which is only heading to its Matchday 3 this weekend.

Mega Millions Naija

Read Also: Restrictions On Gambling – GamStop, GamBan, OASIS And More

It can be recalled that the NFF President had inaugurated the Interim Management Committee of the NPFL, headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, on 21st October 2022 with an initial mandate of three months, and a slew of terms of reference aimed at engendering a new life generally for Nigeria’s elite division.

At the Draw Ceremony for the new season, staged on 28th December 2022, the NFF President had thumbed up the IMC for the tremendous work it had been doing since inauguration and assured it of NFF’s support in turning around Nigeria’s domestic League for the better, including fostering a viable football economy.

Due to time factor, the IMC opted for an abridged format for the 2022/2023 NPFL Season, with 10 Clubs in Group A and 10 Clubs in Group B. The current season is scheduled to end in May.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

You may be interested

Armed Robbers Attack UNIZIK Hostels, Rape 9 Female Students, Injure Many Others
News
1 views
News
1 views

Armed Robbers Attack UNIZIK Hostels, Rape 9 Female Students, Injure Many Others

Webby - January 21, 2023

Armed robbers have attacked some off-campus hostels housing the students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State (UNIZIK) along Ifite…

‘I Joined Chelsea To Win Trophies At The Highest Level’ —Madueke
Sports
7 views
Sports
7 views

‘I Joined Chelsea To Win Trophies At The Highest Level’ —Madueke

Webby - January 21, 2023

Noni Madueke has said winning trophies at the highest level was one of the reasons he decided to join Premier…

BBTitans: I’m A Sεx Addict, My Friends Call Me A Nymphomaniac – Jaypee [Video]
Entertainment
1 views
Entertainment
1 views

BBTitans: I’m A Sεx Addict, My Friends Call Me A Nymphomaniac – Jaypee [Video]

Webby - January 21, 2023

Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee has revealed that she is addicted to sεx and her friends call her a “Nymphomaniac”…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Popular Resources

OnlineNigeria Popular Links

Informative Links

News

Armed Robbers Attack UNIZIK Hostels, Rape 9 Female Students, Injure Many Others

Armed robbers have attacked some off-campus hostels housing the students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State (UNIZIK) along…

Read More
Armed Robbers Attack UNIZIK Hostels, Rape 9 Female Students, Injure Many Others
Sports

‘I Joined Chelsea To Win Trophies At The Highest Level’ —Madueke

Noni Madueke has said winning trophies at the highest level was one of the reasons he decided to join…

Read More
‘I Joined Chelsea To Win Trophies At The Highest Level’ —Madueke
Sports

Gusau Extends IMC Tenure Till End Of Season

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has extended the tenure of the Interim Management Committee…

Read More
Gusau Extends IMC Tenure Till End Of Season
Entertainment

BBTitans: I’m A Sεx Addict, My Friends Call Me A Nymphomaniac – Jaypee [Video]

Big Brother Titans housemate, Jaypee has revealed that she is addicted to sεx and her friends call her a…

Read More
BBTitans: I’m A Sεx Addict, My Friends Call Me A Nymphomaniac – Jaypee [Video]
Sports

At The Olympics, To Win, You Don’t Have To Come First – The Story Of Ajoke Odumosu! –Odegbami

In sport, winning is everything, but sometimes to win does not require coming First! This is a fundamental lesson,…

Read More
At The Olympics, To Win, You Don’t Have To Come First – The Story Of Ajoke Odumosu! –Odegbami
News

Fully Loaded Container Falls, Kills Woman On Anambra Road

A 40-foot fully loaded container has fallen in Anambra State, causing mayhem. The container was reported to have fallen…

Read More
Fully Loaded Container Falls, Kills Woman On Anambra Road
News

PDP Suspends Nnamani, Funsho, Others

 Vanguard reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has wielded the big stick…

Read More
PDP Suspends Nnamani, Funsho, Others
News

Terrorists Attack Niger State Community, Kill Ruling APC Councillor

 Saleh Yakubu, the councillor representing Allawa ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, has been killed by…

Read More
Terrorists Attack Niger State Community, Kill Ruling APC Councillor
News

Ladies Should Be Free To Woo Men – Singer, Ugoccie Speaks

 Favour Ugochi Anosike, the Afro-indigenous artiste, who is also known as Ugoccie has said wooing shouldn’t be left to just men…

Read More
Ladies Should Be Free To Woo Men – Singer, Ugoccie Speaks
News

Gabon’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Cabinet Meeting

 Michael Moussa Adamo, Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has has passed away. He reportedly died of a heart attack during…

Read More
Gabon’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Cabinet Meeting

Copyright 1998 - 2020. OnlineNigeria.com. All Rights Reserved.

Latest Posts Popular Posts Hot Posts Trending Posts